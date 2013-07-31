By Shamik Paul and Manoj Kumar
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 31
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 31 India stepped up its
defence of the ailing rupee on Wednesday, proposing to relax
overseas borrowing rules and curb some imports in order to ease
a huge current account gap, while the central bank re-emphasised
its commitment to stabilising the currency as it neared a record
low.
The tag-team approach, including central bank interventions
in the foreign exchange market, helped the rupee rally, a day
after losing 1.8 percent as remarks by Reserve Bank of India
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao led traders to question its ardour to
defend the currency.
The RBI has implemented a series of steps to tighten market
liquidity and raise short term interest rates in order to shore
up the rupee. On Tuesday, traders were rattled after Subbarao
said the central bank would return to a pro-growth monetary
stance only once the currency stabilised.
"We have said that we will continue and we will persist with
the liquidity tightening measures until the Reserve Bank has
come to a determination that volatility in the exchange rate has
been controlled," Subbarao said on a conference call on
Wednesday.
"That continues to be our resolve and that is the way we are
going to go forward," he said.
Separately, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the
government was looking into liberalising foreign direct
investment rules, attracting funds from non-resident Indians and
clamping down on the import of non-essential items such as
electronics.
"There's no rocket science in manufacturing basic electronic
hardware ... So we can manufacture electronic hardware goods
here," he told a news conference in New Delhi.
He did not give specifics, but analysts have said that would
be achieved through higher duties.
The rupee rose to a session high of 60.77 per
dollar after Chidambaram's afternoon comments, pulling back from
a low of 61.17 earlier in the day.
It hit an all-time low of 61.21 to the dollar on July 8, and
has lost nearly 10 percent this year.
Intervention also helped prop up the currency, with traders
saying RBI sold dollars twice during the day.
CURRENT ACCOUNT WOES
India is saddled with a current account deficit that hit a
record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal
year that ended in March.
That makes the rupee especially vulnerable as foreign
investors retreat from emerging markets on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin winding down its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
The Fed likely will decide at the end of a policy meeting on
Wednesday to continue buying bonds, but it could raise the
possibility of scaling back purchases later this year without
clarifying whether that process will begin in September, as
markets expect, or later.
Such a move could fuel further gains for the dollar as the
world's largest economy picks up, and fresh downward pressure on
emerging market currencies.
"The statements from the finance minister and governor
cannot work in isolation. It will work if the global currency
movements also work in favour of the rupee," said Abhishek
Goenka, chief executive at India Forex Advisors.
"Having said that, I think the selling in the rupee is
overdone and we may see a correction to 58 levels in the next
two months," he said.
Analysts say the RBI will have to either raise policy
interest rates - risking even slower economic growth - or
squeeze rupee liquidity further to stop the rot. But even that
would only buy time as India's external deficit erodes the
currency's value.
Subbarao, whose five-year tenure is due to end in early
September, acknowledged on Wednesday that it will take time for
measures to narrow the current account gap to take effect.
"Both the Reserve Bank and the government will try to see
how to adjust the current account deficit," he said.
"Adjustment in the current account inevitably by its very
nature takes time. But sending out the right signal that we are
making an effort to adjust, itself will make financing current
account deficit easier," he said.
Ultimately, responsibility lies with Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's weak coalition government to introduce credible measures
to trim the current account gap to the 2.5 percent level that
the central bank regards as sustainable - a task made more
challenging with elections due by next May.
Earlier, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said the government
would increase interest subsidies for some export goods.
The RBI's rupee defence measures this month have squeezed
corporate borrowers and prompted economists to lower their
growth forecasts for Asia's third-largest economy, which grew at
just 5 percent in the last fiscal year, its weakest in a decade.
India's government stepped up planned spending by different
ministries such as rural development, roads, railways, health
and education by nearly 30 percent in the first four months of
the fiscal year, probably to boost economic growth in the
absence of private investment, data on Wednesday showed.
