(Repeats with no change to text)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India is expected on Monday to
report a second straight contraction in industrial production in
June, underscoring the challenge for policymakers to stabilise
the battered rupee without hurting economic revival.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists predicts output at
factories, mines and utilities shrank an annual 1.2
percent, after unexpectedly falling 1.6 percent in May.
The consumer price index for July is also due to be released
on Monday. Retail inflation was 9.87 percent in
June, and high food prices are expected to keep it elevated.
"Industrial activity is not picking up. Investment activity
is stagnant," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, a professor at the National
Institute of Public Finance and Policy.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy has been stuck below
5 percent for the past two quarters and analysts have been
scaling back expectations for the current year as measures to
support the rupee have pushed up credit costs.
Last month, the central bank engineered an increase in
money-market interest rates in an effort to give investors in
short-term rupee debt an incentive to keep their money in India.
"The recent monetary tightening and uncertain global capital
market environment could mean growth stays low for at least two
more quarters," Morgan Stanley said in a note last week.
"Meanwhile, a weak growth trend lasting for 4-5 quarters
would increase the risk of a vicious cycle building, whereby the
economy becomes vulnerable and the risk increases of GDP growth
sliding to 3.5-4 percent," it said.
The rupee has lost around 12 percent to the dollar
since the start of May after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would begin scaling back stimulus measures. The Fed's comments
have raised concerns that foreign investors will retreat from
vulnerable emerging markets such as India and return to higher
yields available in the U.S. Treasury market.
The rupee hit a record low of 61.80 to the dollar on
Tuesday, dragged down by a record high current account deficit
of 4.8 percent of GDP in the last fiscal year.
The central bank unveiled further measures late on Thursday
to drain cash from the financial system by auctioning government
cash management bills every week.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is expected soon to announce
steps to encourage inflows, which could include raising money
from Indians abroad, ordering state firms to raise debt abroad
and clamping down on non-essential import items.
"These measures can help the rupee in the short-run. But it
will be growth prospects that will guide the medium to long-term
view on the rupee," Bhanumurthy said.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Mark Bendeich)