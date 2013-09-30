By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's current account
deficit probably widened to as high as 5.4 percent in the June
quarter, but a dramatic slowdown in gold imports and a rebound
in merchandise exports are expected to narrow the gap in coming
quarters.
The data is part of a slew of indicators this week which
will offer clues on the health of Asia's third-largest economy,
which is struggling to recover from the worst slowdown in a
decade and running a wide current account gap that was partly to
blame for a recent plunge in the rupee.
The rupee has clawed back part of the losses which saw it
slump to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar in late August, but
few analysts believe Asia's second-worst performing currency is
out of the woods just yet.
Economists surveyed by Reuters last week expect the deficit
to swell to $23-25 billion for the June quarter from $18.1
billion, or 3.6 percent, in the March quarter.
But they expect it will later improve to around $10-12
billion in the September quarter. The Reserve Bank of India will
release the data on Monday around 1130 GMT.
Also on Monday, India is expected to release data on
infrastructure output for August. The sector, which includes
coal, crude oil, oil refinery products, natural gas, steel,
cement, electricity and fertilisers, had expanded an annual 3.1
percent in July.
It accounts for about 38 percent of India's industrial
output, which grew for the first time in three months in July.
However, a contraction in factory activity last month, reflected
in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), does not bode well for
industrial output in August.
The HSBC Manufacturing PMI, sank to 48.5 in
August from 50.1 in July, the lowest reading since March 2009.
The reading for September is due on Tuesday at 0500 GMT.
A narrowing current account deficit would reduce India's
reliance on foreign money to fund the gap, bolstering the
outlook for the troubled rupee.
"We expect the current account deficit to narrow in 2013/14,
given our expectation for a continued improvement in the
country's export cycle," Credit Suisse said in a Monday note.
New Delhi has unveiled a range of measures including fiscal
incentives for its exporters to improve the trade deficit. It
has also raised import duty on gold shipments to a record 10
percent, and made airline passengers pay duty on imports of
flat-screen televisions.
The measures helped reduce the trade deficit in
August to a five-month low of $10.9 billion.
Meanwhile, slowing economic growth has dampened tax
revenues, making it tougher for the government to hit its fiscal
deficit target of 4.8 percent of GDP for the financial year that
ends in March.
During the first four months of this fiscal year the deficit
had reached almost 63 percent of the full-year
target. Revenues were just about 16 percent of the target, while
spending was 31.3 percent of the target.
Fiscal deficit data for April-August is expected on Monday
around 1030 GMT.
Despite economic weakness, expectations for Indian monetary
policy have shifted towards further tightening after the Reserve
Bank of India's surprise increase in the policy interest rate on
Sept. 20, a Reuters poll showed last week.
Economists are now split over whether new RBI chief Raghuram
Rajan will hike rates again at the central bank's next policy
review on Oct. 29. Many did not anticipate Rajan's focus on
curbing inflationary pressures despite growth languishing at a
decade-low.
