NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's industrial output is
expected to expand for a third straight month in June, its best
run since last September, in further signs of recovery in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Inflation data on Tuesday will also provide a glimpse of how
much room the authorities have to steer the economy out of its
longest spell of sub-5 percent growth in a quarter century.
Annual growth in output from mines, utilities and factories
is forecast to accelerate to 5.4 percent in June from
4.7 percent a month earlier, according to a Reuters poll of
economists. The output last grew for three months in a row in
the July-September quarter last year.
The statistics ministry will release the data at 1200 GMT.
Weak industrial production is one of the main reasons for
India's growth struggle. A fall in output last fiscal year
resulted in the second successive year of below 5 percent GDP
expansion.
Tuesday's data comes days after infrastructure output
growth hit a nine-month high and manufacturing
sector posted its fastest growth in 17 months.
It will offer cheer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who won
the strongest electoral mandate in 30 years in May on a promise
to revive an economy that is witnessing the longest spell of
sub-par growth in a quarter-century.
"The slew of data releases are indicative of green shoots
emerging in the economy," economists at Yes Bank wrote in a
note.
Modi's election triumph has engendered hopes among Indian
businesses that he will replicate his success as the head of the
state of Gujarat in speeding up regulatory clearances and
stepping up investments.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects this optimism to
translate into economic growth of about 5.5 percent in the
fiscal year to March 2015, higher than 4.7 percent last year.
Adding to the growth outlook is a continuing improvement in
the global economy, which is expected to boost overseas demand
for Indian merchandise and underpin the industrial recovery.
Since taking office, the new Indian leader has sought to
boost capital investments through measures such as tax breaks
for power projects and higher foreign direct investment caps for
railway infrastructure and defence manufacturing.
He is also pushing for the first major revamp in decades of
the country's archaic labour laws as part of his plan to revive
the economy and create millions of jobs.
INFLATION WORRIES
While these initiatives will keep the economy on track, a
broader revival will remain elusive until Modi gets a handle on
India's persistently high inflation.
Runaway prices, especially for food, have squeezed consumer
spending that accounts for 60 percent of India's economy.
Retail inflation, which the central bank tracks
for setting up its lending rates, eased below 8 percent in June
after 28 months hovering above that level. In July, it probably
edged up to 7.40 percent from 7.31 percent a month earlier, the
poll showed.
Wholesale price-based inflation, meanwhile, is expected to
have eased to 5.10 percent last month from 5.43 percent in June.
The RBI wants to reduce retail inflation to 6 percent by
2016. But with a partial drought in some parts of the country
pressuring food prices, hitting the inflation target looks
tough.
Those concerns forced the central bank to leave interest
rates steady last week, dampening hopes for a cut anytime soon.
"Jump in July inflation readings will vindicate the central
bank's decision to keep rates on hold and maintain a cautious
stance," analysts at DBS Bank wrote in a note.
The government is due to release retail inflation data at
1200 GMT on Tuesday and wholesale prices at 0630 GMT on
Thursday.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)