MUMBAI May 9 India's economy grew an estimated
7-7.5 percent last fiscal year and will keep growing this year,
but the government will have to invest more in agriculture to
keep up the momentum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Saturday.
Economists polled by Reuters last month pegged India's
2014/15 economic growth at 7.4 percent and 7.8 percent for the
current year in terms of standard gross domestic product (GDP).
Using a controversial new way of measuring GDP, India's
statistics office has said the economy has overtaken China as
the world's fast-growing major economy, at an annual 7.5 percent
in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ended on March 31.
"The country's potential is not 7 or 8 percent," Jaitley
said after inaugurating three social security schemes. "The
country's potential is to grow at double digit."
He said the agriculture sector was the biggest challenge for
the government and that recent unseasonal rains have created an
agrarian crisis.
"Once the resources with government grow, the biggest
component of this will be diverted to agriculture and
irrigation," Jaitley said.
Untimely rains over the past two months have damaged wheat
and potato crops in parts of the country, driving some farmers
to suicide.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)