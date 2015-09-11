MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's current account deficit in the April-June quarter narrowed to $6.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, from $7.8 billion, or 1.6 percent of GDP a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The April-June balance of payments surplus increased slightly to $11.4 billion from $11.2 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)