By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 Indian policymakers
highlighted the resilience of Asia's third-largest economy on
Thursday, as world markets braced for what could be the first
increase in U.S. interest rates since before the global
financial crisis.
Addressing a business conference, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley outlined the government's growth-friendly reform agenda
and promised within days to resolve tax disputes with investors
that have blighted India's image as a place to do business.
"In a situation where there is turmoil almost by the day as
far as global markets are concerned, we are trying to make the
fundamentals of our own economy sound," Jaitley said in a
keynote address.
"Once we are able to walk on this growth track I am quite
certain the architecture for growth in India will be settled,
strong and deep."
Indian financial markets swooned two years ago when Ben
Bernanke, the then-chairman of the Federal Reserve, flagged the
possibility that the U.S. central bank's aggressive policies of
monetary easing would need to be wound down at some point.
The Fed was due to announce later on Thursday whether it
would hike interest rates now, in a move that many in the
financial community say would suck billions of dollars out of
emerging markets.
Jaitley's deputy, Jayant Sinha, said the government was
aiming for annual economic growth rates of 8-10 percent through
a raft of supply-side measures that would increase India's
ability to grow and avoid a demand-driven boom and bust cycle.
Sinha said the government plans to lift the cap on equity
investments made by the main, $100 billion, state pension fund
to 15 percent from 5 percent, in a bid to stabilise domestic
equity markets by allowing greater investment by long-term
funds.
The former McKinsey consultant and venture capitalist said
the government had ramped up public investment by 40 percent
this year, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to
modernise roads and railways.
The government has been chafing for the Reserve Bank of
India to cut interest rates to reduce the cost of borrowing and
make it easier for businesses to invest so that the government's
pump priming can spark a broader investment-led recovery.
Inflation at 3.7 percent is well below the RBI's January
2016 target of 6 percent, prompting some analysts to predict
another rate cut at the next policy review in late September.
Yet a top central banker signaled caution even though the
RBI's main policy rate, at 7.25 percent, is nearly double
consumer price growth.
India requires sustained low inflation and a credible
programme for fiscal rectitude to lower the cost of capital, RBI
deputy governor Urjit Patel told the same conference in New
Delhi.
Patel predicted India's current account deficit would be 1.5
percent of GDP this fiscal year, far from the precarious
position in 2013 when the deficit brushed past 5 percent.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel & Kim
Coghill)