Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower end of an 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent target in the current financial year, the government's chief economic adviser said on Wednesday.
"I don't think extra stimulus at this stage is necessary," Arvind Subramanian told Reuters in an interview, adding that the government "will and must" meet a fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year.
Subramanian was instrumental in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision in February to soften the target from an initial 3.6 percent to free up resources for a growth-boosting public spending stimulus. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Frank Jack Daniel)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12