NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India does not need further fiscal stimulus to revive the economy, despite GDP growth seen at the lower end of an 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent target in the current financial year, the government's chief economic adviser said on Wednesday.

"I don't think extra stimulus at this stage is necessary," Arvind Subramanian told Reuters in an interview, adding that the government "will and must" meet a fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year.

Subramanian was instrumental in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision in February to soften the target from an initial 3.6 percent to free up resources for a growth-boosting public spending stimulus. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Frank Jack Daniel)