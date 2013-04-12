(Repeats to attach to alert)

NEW DELHI, April 12 India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink 0.7 percent annually. Revised data for January showed production at factories, mines and utilities remained unchanged at 2.4 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

In the April-February period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)