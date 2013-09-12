NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial production jumped an unexpected 2.6 percent in July after contracting for two straight months, government data showed on Thursday, good news for Asia's third-largest economy as it tries to emerge from a deep slump.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink an annual 0.8 percent in July after a 2.2 percent contraction in June.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, rebounded by a robust 15.6 percent in July from a year earlier. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, editing by Ross Colvin)