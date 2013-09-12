BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial production jumped an unexpected 2.6 percent in July after contracting for two straight months, government data showed on Thursday, good news for Asia's third-largest economy as it tries to emerge from a deep slump.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink an annual 0.8 percent in July after a 2.2 percent contraction in June.
The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, rebounded by a robust 15.6 percent in July from a year earlier. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Ross Colvin)
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac