Workers shape an iron sheet into a pan inside a workshop at an industrial area in Mumbai, India, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in August compared with a downwardly revised 4.1 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 4.8 percent.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)