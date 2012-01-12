NEW DELHI, Jan 11 India's industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed, rebounding from a revised annual contraction of 4.7 percent a month earlier. The data compares with a median forecast of an annual rise of 2.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, grew an annual 6.6 percent, the federal statistics office said on Thursday. During April-November, industrial production expanded 3.8 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the year before. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 5.9 -4.7 6.4 Consumer goods 13.1 0.2 0.7 Consumer durables 11.2 -0.2 7.2 Consumer non-durables 14.8 0.7 -4.4 Capital goods -4.6 -26.5 25.7 Mining -4.4 -6.1 6.9 Electricity 14.6 5.6 4.6 Manufacturing 6.6 -5.7 6.5 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)