(Adds comments) NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's industrial output rose a better-than-expected 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier, rebounding from an annual contraction of 4.7 percent (revised from 5.1 percent) a month earlier. Economists had forecast an annual rise of 2.2 percent. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, grew an annual 6.6 percent, the federal statistics office said on Thursday. During April-November, industrial production expanded 3.8 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the year before. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 5.9 -4.7 6.4 Consumer goods 13.1 0.2 0.7 Consumer durables 11.2 -0.2 7.2 Consumer non-durables 14.8 0.7 -4.4 Capital goods -4.6 -26.5 25.7 Mining -4.4 -6.1 6.9 Electricity 14.6 5.6 4.6 Manufacturing 6.6 -5.7 6.5 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- COMMENTARY: SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI "For the year, average IIP is likely to be around 3.5 percent. And 3.5 percent is not good enough, and we expect RBI to begin easing monetary policy through a cut in CRR (cash reserve ratio) in January followed by a rate cut in March." N.BHANUMURTHY, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC FINANCE AND POLICY, NEW DELHI "For any kind of RBI action, the December inflation numbers will be crucial. I would not expect a repo cut before March but as far as the CRR cut, the RBI will be watching the money markets and it seems from what they have been saying that their assessment could be that the liquidity shortage in the markets is not very acute or structural, so the CRR cut may also have to wait till March." SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI "The RBI is likely to continue with their pause stance. The concerns that they had on growth, I think that abates a little bit, allowing then to continue to focus on fighting inflation." "Our sense is that even the WPI number is likely to be a little higher than our expectation. All of us are expecting about 7.4 percent. Given this, the chances of not doing a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut or a repo rate cut are much higher now." MADAN SABNAVIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CARE RATINGS, MUMBAI "I think the RBI will take comfort from the industrial output number as it shows growth is shaky but not negative. It also allows the central bank to continue to focus on inflation. "In addition, the rupee continues to be volatile, which could have an impact on the imported inflation front. Therefore I do not expect any monetary easing from the RBI till end of the current fiscal year. "The central bank is also likely to prefer bond buybacks to a cut in the cash reserve ratio since a CRR cut will look contradictory to current monetary stance." VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI "With core (manufactured excluding food) inflation likely to stay uncomfortably high and industrial growth showing some strength, it is difficult to believe that the Reserve Bank of India will cut policy rates or the cash reserve ratio at the Jan. 24 review. But that said, continuation of more open market operations for bond repurchases is expected." RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE "The RBI is unlikely to read too much into the data. They will stick by their guidance that rates have peaked and the next step will be a cut. No hasty shift in policy bias is likely in this regard, with first of the cuts expected in the second quarter of 2012. No CRR cut is likely either in January. "Seasonal demand and improvement in lead indicators had pointed towards a firmer production number, and that has materialised, though we see this recovery to be driven by transient forces. Moderation is in store in the coming months as lagged impact of the policy tightening comes into play." INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI "There appears to be a huge upside, but the manufacturing number is surprising because the November PMI showed a fall, yet the manufacturing is up 6.6 percent compared to a negative in the previous month. To a certain extent, it appears there is a normalising effect in manufacturing. "Looking at the whole data, any calls of rate cut by the RBI immediately should be put off. We expect the RBI to cut rates in April by 25 basis points. RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI "IIP growth has pleasantly surprised, but there are concern over its sustainability given the overall slowdown in capital investment sentiment. "The RBI's stance will be more influenced by the core inflation number for December rather than today's IIP data." A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI "The worry and alarm after October should tone down. There are data issues in IIP, and that is leading to volatility, but the genuine problems in supply sector are getting resolved, particularly in coal and auto. "For October, the working days were less so that exaggerated the fall. I think the November number shows that going forward we will see improved data. There is a slowdown but there is no need for undue worry. "I still think a 50-basis-point cut in banks' cash reserve ratio is likely in RBI's Jan. 24 policy review." MARKET REACTION: * The main stock index briefly turned positive after the data from down 0.4 percent beforehand. * The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield rose 3 basis points but later trimmed the rise to 2 basis points at 8.25 percent as the market had already begun pricing in no change in interest rates. * The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one year swap rates were up 6 basis points and 3 basis points. * The partially convertible rupee was unmoved at 50.79/80 per dollar. BACKGROUND: - Infrastructure sector output, which contributes nearly 38 percent to industrial production, grew 6.8 percent in November from a year earlier. - After falling for four months, car sales rose for a second month in December, climbing 8.5 percent from the same month a year earlier. - Manufacturing activity surged to a six-month high in December thanks to a spike in factory output and new orders from domestic and international firms, a survey of purchasing managers showed last week. - Inflation eased to 9.11 percent in November but has stayed above 9 percent for a year. - The Reserve Bank of India chief said in a BBC interview this month it is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth though it is not known when it will take place and "in what shape it will roll out". - In December, the RBI paused its aggressive tightening cycle that involved lifting rates 13 times since March 2010 as the Indian economy tussles with a worrying combination of weak growth and high inflation. 