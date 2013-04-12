Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink 0.7 percent annually. Revised data for January showed production at factories, mines and utilities remained unchanged at 2.4 percent. Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. In the April-February period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.9 percent. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------ annual growth in pct* Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 0.6 2.4 4.3 Consumer goods 0.5 2.8 -0.4 Consumer durables -2.7 -0.8 -6.2 Consumer non-durables 2.9 5.3 4.4 Capital goods 9.5 -1.7 10.5 Mining -8.1 -2.2 2.3 Electricity -3.2 6.4 8.0 Manufacturing 2.2 2.6 4.1 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO