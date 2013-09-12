Sept 12 India's industrial production jumped an unexpected 2.6 percent in July after contracting for two straight months, government data showed on Thursday, good news for Asia's third-largest economy as it tries to emerge from a deep slump. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the output to shrink an annual 0.8 percent in July after a 2.2 percent contraction in June. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.6 -1.8 -0.1 Consumer goods -0.9 -1.9 0.7 Consumer durables -9.3 -10.5 0.8 Consumer non-durables 6.8 5.7 0.6 Capital goods 15.6 -5.8 -5.8 Mining -2.3 -4.3 -3.5 Electricity 5.2 0.0 2.8 Manufacturing 3.0 -1.7 0.0 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)