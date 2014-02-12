Feb 12 India's industrial production shrunk for the third straight month in December, dragged down by weak investment and consumer demand and pointing to continued sluggishness in Asia's third-largest economy. Industrial output fell 0.6 percent in December from a year earlier, after contracting a revised 1.3 percent in November, data from the federal statistics ministry showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a contraction of 1.0 percent in the industrial output. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, contracted 1.6 percent from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ----------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -0.6 -1.3 -0.6 Consumer goods -5.3 -8.8 -3.6 Consumer durables -16.2 -21.5 -8.1 Consumer non-durables 1.6 2.1 -0.5 Capital goods -3.0 -0.1 -1.1 Mining 0.4 1.7 -3.1 Electricity 7.5 6.3 5.2 Manufacturing -1.6 -2.7 -0.8 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)