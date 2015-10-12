BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
NEW DELHI, Oct 12 India's industrial output grew a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in August compared with a downwardly revised 4.1 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 4.8 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 6.4 4.1 0.5 Manufacturing 6.9 4.6 -1.1 Consumer goods 6.8 0.9 -6.2 Consumer durables 17.0 10.3 -15.0 Consumer non-durables 0.4 -4.61 0.4 Capital goods 21.8 10.6 -10.0 Mining 3.8 0.9 1.2 Electricity 5.6 3.5 12.9 (Annual growth in percentage) ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)