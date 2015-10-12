NEW DELHI, Oct 12 India's industrial output grew a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in August compared with a downwardly revised 4.1 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 4.8 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 INDUSTRIAL GROWTH 6.4 4.1 0.5 Manufacturing 6.9 4.6 -1.1 Consumer goods 6.8 0.9 -6.2 Consumer durables 17.0 10.3 -15.0 Consumer non-durables 0.4 -4.61 0.4 Capital goods 21.8 10.6 -10.0 Mining 3.8 0.9 1.2 Electricity 5.6 3.5 12.9 (Annual growth in percentage) ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)