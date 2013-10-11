Oct 11 India's industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in August from an upwardly revised 2.75 percent pace in July, hurt by weak investment and consumer demand, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual output growth of 2.0 percent for the month. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, contracted by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted by 2 percent in August from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 0.6 2.8 2.0 Consumer goods -0.8 -0.5 3.6 Consumer durables -7.6 -8.9 1.0 Consumer non-durables 5.0 7.0 6.0 Capital goods -2.0 15.6 -4.4 Mining -0.2 -2.5 -0.3 Electricity 7.2 5.2 1.9 Manufacturing -0.1 3.2 2.4 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)