Nov 12 India's industrial production growth picked up to 2 percent year on year in September, from a revised reading of 0.4 percent in August, driven by an uptick in export and domestic orders, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual output growth of 3.5 percent for the month. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew at 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics ministry said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted by 6.8 percent in September from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept. 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.0 0.4 -0.7 Consumer goods 0.6 -0.9 0.0 Consumer durables -10.8 -7.7 -1.5 Consumer non-durables 11.3 4.8 1.4 Capital goods -6.8 -2.0 -13.3 Mining 3.3 -1.0 2.2 Electricity 12.9 7.2 3.9 Manufacturing 0.6 -0.2 -1.6 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)