BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
Nov 12 India's industrial production growth picked up to 2 percent year on year in September, from a revised reading of 0.4 percent in August, driven by an uptick in export and domestic orders, government data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual output growth of 3.5 percent for the month. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew at 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics ministry said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted by 6.8 percent in September from a year earlier. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept. 2012 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 2.0 0.4 -0.7 Consumer goods 0.6 -0.9 0.0 Consumer durables -10.8 -7.7 -1.5 Consumer non-durables 11.3 4.8 1.4 Capital goods -6.8 -2.0 -13.3 Mining 3.3 -1.0 2.2 Electricity 12.9 7.2 3.9 Manufacturing 0.6 -0.2 -1.6 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) -------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,