REUTERS FORECAST - India's industrial output likely shrank at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth and due to a higher statistical base, a Reuters poll showed.

Exporters, who experienced record growth last fiscal year, are facing slower export growth due to financial turbulence in the United States and Europe, India's top export destinations

The Reserve Bank of India's 13 interest rate increases since early 2010 have also taken a toll on the Indian economy.

The forecasts for October's industrial output from a poll of 25 economists ranged from a decline of 3.5 percent to a 4.5 percent rise, with a majority expecting a contraction in output.

A significant number of the economists forecasting a decline expect output to come in much lower than the poll's median consensus of a 0.5 percent decline.

Industrial output last fell in June, 2009.

Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that the rise in the HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI for India during October was probably a result of the festive season.

"The other leading indicators like growth in core industrial production, passenger car sales and exports growth showed a sharp deceleration," she said. "A relatively higher statistical base is also partly responsible for this ugly number."

India's manufacturing PMI has been mostly trending downward in 2011, with six out of twelve months in the year recording a slowdown so far.

The Times of India, quoting an unnamed source, reported on Thursday that initial estimates show India's industrial output declined by 7 percent in October.

A 7 percent decline would be twice that of the lowest forecast of a 3.5 percent fall in the Reuters survey.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's October exports grew by just 10.8 percent annually compared with a 36 percent rise in September, as demand for the third-largest Asian economy's items slowed due to weak economic conditions in the euro zone.

* Car sales, which form one of the key exports from India, rose by an annual rate of 7 percent in November after four consecutive months of decline.

* India's infrastructure output growth slowed to a meagre annual rate of 0.1 percent in October, sharply lower than 2.3 percent in the previous month.

* The HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.0 in November from 52.0 in October, when it had rebounded for the first time in six months.

* The RBI may hold rates at its policy review on December 16 as growth risks from a slowing economy and a fragile global economic environment take centre stage.

* European leaders, who are meeting this Friday to discuss possible solutions to the debt crisis, have said that they will not leave the summit until a "powerful" deal to arrest the crisis is reached.

MARKET IMPACT

* Bond and overnight indexed swaps (OIS) markets are pricing in a 3-percent shrinkage to a 1-percent growth range in October industrial output.

* If data shows output shrank more than 3 percent, the 10-year government bonds could fall below 8.50 percent and the one- and five- year OIS rates could drop about 5 basis points, dealers said.

* A print above 1 percent growth could see some sell-off in bonds and OIS rates could rise 3 to 4 basis points, dealers said.

* Dealers said they would also watch the November inflation data due on Wednesday to take an overall view on central bank monetary policy stance.

(Reporting By Deepti Govind)