REUTERS FORECAST - India's industrial output rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll predicted.

Forecast for November's industrial output in a poll of 32 economists ranged from a decline of 4.0 percent to a 5.6 percent rise, with a majority expecting an increase.

In October, industrial output contracted 5.1 percent, while it had risen 2.7 percent in the year-ago period.

India's infrastructure sector output, which accounts for over two thirds of industrial output, rose at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in November, government data showed last month.

Of the eight core industries that make up India's infrastructure sector only coal, refinery products, steel, cement production and electricity generation grew in November.

"Normally any statistical analysis shows that the IIP moves at 1.5 times of that of the core sector under normal circumstances," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, who forecasts the highest rise of 5.6 percent.

Car sales in India rose an annual 7 percent in November, the first monthly rise since June, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said industrial output likely rose 2.9 percent in November "on the back of improved core industrial production and auto sales during November."

Factory output and new orders fell in November, components of the manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index showed, but export demand provided some cheer for factories.

India's November exports rose an annual 3.87 percent to $22.3 billion, while imports for the month rose 24.55 percent to $35.9 billion.

More than half of the economists forecasting an increase expect industrial output to be above the poll's median of 2.2 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* The HSBC Markit India manufacturing PMI surged to 54.2 in December, a six-month high, a survey of purchasing managers showed last week.

* India's food price index declined for the first time in six years, raising hopes that December's headline inflation rate will drop below 9 percent for the first time in over a year.

* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to reverse it's monetary tightening policy, if December inflation falls sharply, to boost the slowing economy.

MARKET IMPACT

* Bond and overnight indexed swaps markets are pricing in a 2.1 to 2.2 percent rise in November.

* If data shows output grew less than 2 percent, the 10-year government bonds yields could ease by 2 to 3 basis points (bps), while the 1-year and 5-year swap rates could soften 3 to 4 bps.

* Dealers said they would also watch the December inflation data due on Jan 16 to take an overall view on central bank monetary policy stance.

(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)