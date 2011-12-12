(Repeats story ahead of data)
* WHAT: India's October industrial output data
* WHEN: Monday, Dec. 12, around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST
India's industrial output likely shrank at an
annual rate of 0.5 percent in October, its first decline in over
two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth and due to a
higher statistical base, a Reuters poll showed.
Exporters, who experienced record growth last fiscal year,
are facing slower export growth due to financial turbulence in
the United States and Europe, India's top export destinations
The Reserve Bank of India's 13 interest rate increases since
early 2010 have also taken a toll on the Indian economy.
The forecasts for October's industrial output from a poll of
25 economists ranged from a decline of 3.5 percent to a 4.5
percent rise, with a majority expecting a contraction in output.
A significant number of the economists forecasting a decline
expect output to come in much lower than the poll's median
consensus of a 0.5 percent decline.
Industrial output last fell in June, 2009.
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said
that the rise in the HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI
for India during October was probably a result of
the festive season.
"The other leading indicators like growth in core industrial
production, passenger car sales and exports growth showed a
sharp deceleration," she said. "A relatively higher statistical
base is also partly responsible for this ugly number."
India's manufacturing PMI has been mostly trending downward
in 2011, with six out of twelve months in the year recording a
slowdown so far.
The Times of India, quoting an unnamed source, reported on
Thursday that initial estimates show India's industrial output
declined by 7 percent in October.
A 7 percent decline would be twice that of the lowest
forecast of a 3.5 percent fall in the Reuters survey.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's October exports grew by just 10.8 percent annually
compared with a 36 percent rise in September, as demand for the
third-largest Asian economy's items slowed due to weak economic
conditions in the euro zone.
* Car sales, which form one of the key exports from India,
rose by an annual rate of 7 percent in November after four
consecutive months of decline.
* India's infrastructure output growth slowed to a meagre
annual rate of 0.1 percent in October, sharply lower than 2.3
percent in the previous month.
* The HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell
to 51.0 in November from 52.0 in October, when it had rebounded
for the first time in six months.
* The RBI may hold rates at its policy review on Dec. 16 as
growth risks from a slowing economy and a fragile global
economic environment take centre stage.
* European leaders, who are meeting this Friday to discuss
possible solutions to the debt crisis, have said that they will
not leave the summit until a "powerful" deal to arrest the
crisis is reached.
MARKET IMPACT
* Bond and overnight indexed swaps (OIS) markets are pricing
in a 3-percent shrinkage to a 1-percent growth range in October
industrial output.
* If data shows output shrank more than 3 percent, the
10-year government bonds could fall below 8.50 percent and the
one- and five- year OIS rates could drop about 5 basis points,
dealers said.
* A print above 1 percent growth could see some sell-off in
bonds and OIS rates could rise 3 to 4 basis points, dealers
said.
* Dealers said they would also watch the November inflation
data due on Wednesday to take an overall view on central bank
monetary policy stance.
