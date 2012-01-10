* WHAT: India's November industrial output data
* WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12, around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT)
* For full poll data, click on
REUTERS FORECAST
India's industrial output rose at an annual rate
of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in infrastructure
sector output and auto sales , a Reuters poll
predicted.
Forecast for November's industrial output in a poll of 32
economists ranged from a decline of 4.0 percent to a 5.6 percent
rise, with a majority expecting an increase.
In October, industrial output contracted 5.1 percent, while
it had risen 2.7 percent in the year-ago period.
India's infrastructure sector output, which
accounts for over two thirds of industrial output, rose at an
annual rate of 6.8 percent in November, government data showed
last month.
Of the eight core industries that make up India's
infrastructure sector only coal, refinery products, steel,
cement production and electricity generation grew in November.
"Normally any statistical analysis shows that the IIP moves
at 1.5 times of that of the core sector under normal
circumstances," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care
Ratings, who forecasts the highest rise of 5.6 percent.
Car sales in India rose an annual 7 percent in November, the
first monthly rise since June, according to data released by the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said
industrial output likely rose 2.9 percent in November "on the
back of improved core industrial production and auto sales
during November."
Factory output and new orders fell in November, components
of the manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index showed, but
export demand provided some cheer for factories.
India's November exports rose an annual 3.87
percent to $22.3 billion, while imports for the
month rose 24.55 percent to $35.9 billion.
More than half of the economists forecasting an increase
expect industrial output to be above the poll's median of 2.2
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The HSBC Markit India manufacturing PMI surged
to 54.2 in December, a six-month high, a survey of purchasing
managers showed last week.
* India's food price index declined for the first time in
six years, raising hopes that December's headline inflation rate
will drop below 9 percent for the first time in over a year.
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to reverse it's
monetary tightening policy, if December inflation falls sharply,
to boost the slowing economy.
MARKET IMPACT
* Bond and overnight indexed swaps (OIS) markets are pricing
in a 2.1 to 2.2 percent rise in November.
* If data shows output grew less than 2 percent, the 10-year
government bonds yields could ease by 2 to 3 basis points (bps),
while the 1-year and 5-year swap rates could soften 3 to 4 bps.
* Dealers said they would also watch the December inflation
data due on Jan 16 to take an overall view on central bank
monetary policy stance.
(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)