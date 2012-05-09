* March industrial output seen up 1.5 pct y/y
* Data due on May 11, Friday around 11:00 am (0530 GMT
BANGALORE, May 9 India's industrial output grew
at a sharply slower pace in March thanks to a cooling
infrastructure sector, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring the
wider economic gloom in the country.
A survey of 28 economists showed industrial production (IIP)
likely rose around 1.5 percent year-on-year in March,
significantly lower than February's 4.1 percent.
That would be in line with the findings of a purchasing
managers' survey that showed India's factory sector expansion
slowed for the third consecutive month in March.
Infrastructure sector output, a core component
of the wider industrial output, grew by a meager 2 percent in
March, much less than the 6.9 percent in the previous month.
The sector accounts for around 38 percent of overall
industrial output and trends in infrastructure data are
typically reflected in the headline number.
"The core sector data shows that there has been a
substantial slowdown in quite a few important segments of
industries," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE
Ratings, forecasting IIP at 2.7 percent.
India's economy, once a key driver of growth in Asia, has
slowed considerably due to surging inflationary pressures, which
have resulted in high interest rates.
A sustained pick-up in industrial output is not yet in
sight, economists say.
"The growth of industrial production is likely to remain
highly dampened going ahead, led by slack in investment activity
owing to the elevated interest rates," said Arun Singh, senior
economist at Dun & Bradstreet.
His views were similar to those of CARE Ratings' Sabnavis,
who is not expecting IIP to cross the 3.5 percent mark for the
year.
Growth prospects for the Indian economy have been
consistently downgraded. Economists polled by Reuters cut their
gross domestic product forecasts for the fifth straight
quarterly poll in April.
Annual exports fell in March for the first time in four
months as demand from key trade partners, Europe and the United
States, weakened.
However, there are a few bright spots in the faltering
Indian growth story that might boost the industrial output
number ahead.
An uptick in both the manufacturing and services purchasing
managers' index numbers for April offers room for optimism. So
does the surprisingly sharp rate cut by the central bank at its
April meeting in an effort to boost the slowing economy.
"Overall, we do see some improvement (in IIP) going forward
but it will not be a very sharp reversal," said ING Vysya
economist, Upasna Bhardwaj, who is forecasting IIP growth of 2.8
percent for March.
"The policy inertia that has set in, there has to be some
movement on that front as well to really see a substantial
improvement in industrial activity."
