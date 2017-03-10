Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent growth in output compared with a revised 0.1 percent year-on-year fall in December.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.