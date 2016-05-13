March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India's industrial output growth edged up 0.1 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 2.5 percent growth in output compared with a 2 percent year-on-year rise in February.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.