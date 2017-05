A worker uses a gas cutter at a metal workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, India, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3 percent growth in output compared with a revised 3.3 percent year-on-year increase in January.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)