NEW DELHI India's industrial output recovered in November, providing a glimmer of optimism for a battered economy and giving the RBI room to hold off on easing monetary policy after two years of tightening.

Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 5.9 percent from a year earlier in November, the fastest clip since June, recovering from a contraction in the previous month and well above the forecast of 2.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

India's index of industrial production (IIP) is notoriously volatile, and the November figure was above even the highest estimate of the 32 economists in the poll, which ranged from contraction of 4 percent to expansion of 5.6 percent.

"I think the RBI will take comfort from the industrial output number as it shows growth is shaky but not negative. It also allows the central bank to continue to focus on inflation," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist with CARE Ratings, who does not expect monetary easing before April.

India's economy has been hurt by a combination of feeble growth in the United States and Europe, a prolonged spell of monetary tightening to quell high inflation, and decision-making paralysis in the federal government.

The Reserve Bank of India has said growth concerns are back on its radar, but that actual easing of policy would depend on the inflation momentum.

Bond yields and swap rates rose following the release of the data, which dampened hopes that the RBI would begin monetary easing sooner rather than later, before quickly retreating to earlier levels.

The October figure was revised to annual contraction of 4.7 percent from the previously reported 5.1 percent.

Headline annual inflation is expected to have slowed to 7.5 percent in December, after running above 9 percent for a year, as food prices eased, according to a Reuters poll.

The data will be released on January 16.

Manufacturing output, which contributes about 76 percent to industrial production, grew 6.6 percent from a year earlier. The contraction in capital goods production eased to 4.6 percent from 26.5 percent in the previous month.

Output of consumer goods rose 13.1 percent, while output of electricity rose 14.6 percent in November from a year earlier.

For a graphic on industrial output and inflation, click link.reuters.com/gaj55s

RBI'S NEXT MOVE

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that India's economy would likely grow about 7 percent in the fiscal year ending March 31, below a recently revised government forecast of about 7.5 percent and sharply lower than the 8.5 percent growth achieved last fiscal year.

The RBI, which has raised interest rates by a total of 375 basis points since March 2010 to stem inflation, will next review policy on January 24.

The central bank is expected to focus more on core inflation (non-food manufacturing) in setting monetary policy.

"It largely depends upon the decline in inflation we will see in the December numbers," C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, told CNBC-TV18.

India's food price index dropped 2.90 percent in the year to December 31, other data showed on Thursday, while the fuel price index climbed an annual 14.45 percent.

Some analysts expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash with the central bank, as a way to ease a cash crunch, although expectations that this could happen in January have eased in recent days.

Also, the RBI has been buying government securities from the market to inject liquidity. It has bought 497 billion rupees of government debt since late November.

"With core inflation likely to stay uncomfortably high and industrial growth showing some strength, it is difficult to believe that the Reserve Bank of India will cut policy rates or the cash reserve ratio at the January 24 review," said Nomura India strategist Vivek Rajpal.

While private economists predict more pain for the economy in coming months, officials in New Delhi are betting on a modest rebound starting this quarter, on hopes for an improvement in the external environment, slowing inflation and lower interest rates at home.

Early signs of that recovery came as manufacturing activity surged to a six-month high in December, while services grew at their fastest pace in five months.

Car sales, after falling for four months, rose for a second month in December, climbing 8.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Collections of excise duty, a tax levied at the factory gate, rose an annual nearly 10 percent in December, also indicating a possible rebound in manufacturing activity in Asia's third largest economy. Excise collections fell on an annual basis in November.

(Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ramya Venugopal and Ted Kerr)