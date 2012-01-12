India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
NEW DELHI Jan 12 India's industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed, rebounding from an annual contraction of 5.1 percent a month earlier.
The data compares with a median forecast of an annual rise of 2.2 percent in a Reuters poll.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, grew an annual 6.6 percent, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.
During April-November, industrial production expanded 3.8 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the year before.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: