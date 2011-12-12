NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's industrial output contracted 5.1 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, much sharper than a median forecast in a Reuters poll for 0.5 percent fall.

Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, fell an annual 6 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement.

During April-October, industrial production expanded 3.5 percent. The output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the previous year. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)