BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's industrial output contracted 5.1 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, much sharper than a median forecast in a Reuters poll for 0.5 percent fall.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, fell an annual 6 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement.
During April-October, industrial production expanded 3.5 percent. The output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the previous year. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,