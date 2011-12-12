Dec 12 India's industrial output contracted 5.1 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, much sharper than a median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent fall. Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, shrank an annual 6 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement. During April-October, industrial production expanded 3.5 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than the 10.5 percent clocked in the previous year. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Oct 2011 Sep 2011 Oct 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -5.1 1.99 11.3 Consumer goods -0.8 4.34 9.3 Consumer durables -0.3 9.22 14.2 Consumer non-durables -1.3 -0.16 5.0 Capital goods -25.5 -6.49 21.1 Mining -7.2 -7.05 6.1 Electricity 5.6 9.00 8.8 Manufacturing -6.0 2.38 12.3 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)