NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's industrial
output fell for the first time in more than two years
in October as waning consumer demand took a toll, adding
pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity
conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.
Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1
percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast
for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop
since March 2009. September's annual output was revised
marginally upwards to 1.99 percent.
KEY POINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Oct 2011 Sep 2011 Oct 2010
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -5.1 1.99 11.3
Consumer goods -0.8 4.34 9.3
Consumer durables -0.3 9.22 14.2
Consumer non-durables -1.3 -0.16 5.0
Capital goods -25.5 -6.49 21.1
Mining -7.2 -7.05 6.1
Electricity 5.6 9.00 8.8
Manufacturing -6.0 2.38 12.3
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
----------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY:
ROBERT PRIOR-WANDESFORDE, SOUTH-EAST ASIAN ECONOMIST, CREDIT
SUISSE, SINGAPORE
"It's the sort of number that you would imagine would make
them sit up and take notice. However, (RBI Governor Duvvuri)
Subbarao has made it crystal clear he is still heavily focused
on inflation. In that sense the November WPI number will be
perhaps more important than this number.
"We think WPI, and the market now thinks, that WPI inflation
is going to show its first meaningful decline in about 18
months, and that therefore this is going to be a very dovish
week for India. Does that mean we are going to get a cut at the
next meeting? I very much doubt it, I think they will want to
see, a), if this is just a temporary blip and, b), they would
want to see if they get further slowing in WPI inflation."
JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC GLOBAL
SECURITIES, NEW DELHI
"The IIP numbers are a clear indication of the fact that the
slowdown has taken deep roots in the Indian economy. Against
this backdrop, I think expectations of 7 percent GDP growth this
year would be very, very optimistic.
"Despite this, I expect the central bank to give some
indication of rate cuts early next year rather than later this
week. The stock market has been coping with so many headwinds
and this adds to the overall macro-economic worries."
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT
AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG
"The data shows weakening of the Indian economy. It should
pressure down the INR and INR OIS rates, especially at the short
end of the INR OIS curve. It increases the odds of a major shift
in RBI language on Friday. We see rate cuts in 2012 but there is
a small chance of a cut this week."
TIM CONDON, HEAD OF ASIAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH, ING, SINGAPORE
"It is a lot worse than we expected. The nearly two years of
monetary tightening is clearly being felt. While India may not
be a manufacturing-driven economy, more data prints such as this
would be a worrying sign. While we expect a status quo in terms
of interest rates from the RBI this week, the pressure is
clearly building on them to start easing."
SAILESH K. JHA, HEAD, ASIA STRATEGY, SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA
BANKEN (SEB), SINGAPORE
"This is very bad data. Momentum of most sectors on a
seasonally adjusted 3-month-on-3-month basis is down. Credit
growth is continuing to collapse. At the same time, until
October momentum of manufactured products WPI, which the RBI
looks at closely, is up.
"So, the challenge for monetary policy is fairly large. If
we see on Wednesday momentum of manufacturing WPI on a
seasonally adjusted 3-month-on-3-month basis come down
significantly and headline November WPI falls to 8.5 percent
year over year, then the risk of a 25-50 bps CRR cut on Friday
is up."
N.R. BHANUMURTHY, ECONOMIST, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC
FINANCE AND POLICY, NEW DELHI
"The data is surprising. The RBI may now ease liquidity in
its policy review on Friday to help the industry before
considering rate cuts from March onwards."
RUPA NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"IIP numbers are in line with my expectations. What else to
expect with deteriorating mining and energy scenario, correction
in exports, and near zero demand for fresh credit sanctions from
banks.
"In my opinion, stimulus to investment through reforms is
the need of the hour, rather than any liquidity infusion through
cash reserve ration reduction."
RAJIV KUMAR, DIRECTOR GENERAL, FEDERATION OF INDIAN CHAMBERS
OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY
"The RBI cannot do much. The government should rather
consider reorienting its expenditure on subsidies towards
capital investment.
"It can announce an investment allowance for the industry to
boost capital investment, that could be paid in the next
financial year without putting any burdern on fiscal this year."
MARKET REACTION:
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 2
basis points to 8.50 percent.
* The main stock index was down 0.5 percent at
16,135.14.
* The rupee weakened to 52.41/42 per dollar from
52.37/38.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate eased 2 basis points each to 7.03
percent and 7.76 percent respectively.
BACKGROUND:
- India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid
slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
- The economy grew 6.9 percent in the quarter through
September, its weakest pace in more than two years.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which reviews policy on
Friday, is expected to pause its tightening cycle because of
slowing growth, after raising rates 13 times since early 2010 to
control inflation that has stayed above 9 percent for nearly a
year.
- Headline inflation likely eased in November to
9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices
fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters
poll showed. The data is due on Wednesday.
- The RBI expects inflation to ease to 7 percent by March.
- Manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as
factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years
although export demand should provide some cheer for factories,
a HSBC Markit survey showed.
- India's services sector expanded in November for the first
time in three months as new business accelerated despite
persistent inflationary pressures.
- Car sales rose 7 percent in November from the same month a
year earlier, the first monthly rise in five, an industry body
said on Thursday, as the industry rebounded strongly from the
biggest fall in over a decade the month before.
- A slowing economy is squeezing federal finances and the
government's ability to restrict the fiscal gap for the 2011/12
financial year at the budgeted level of 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)