NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's industrial output fell for the first time in more than two years in October as waning consumer demand took a toll, adding pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday. Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than a median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll and the deepest drop since March 2009. September's annual output was revised marginally upwards to 1.99 percent. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------- annual growth in pct* Oct 2011 Sep 2011 Oct 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT -5.1 1.99 11.3 Consumer goods -0.8 4.34 9.3 Consumer durables -0.3 9.22 14.2 Consumer non-durables -1.3 -0.16 5.0 Capital goods -25.5 -6.49 21.1 Mining -7.2 -7.05 6.1 Electricity 5.6 9.00 8.8 Manufacturing -6.0 2.38 12.3 (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year) ---------------------------------------------------------- COMMENTARY: ROBERT PRIOR-WANDESFORDE, SOUTH-EAST ASIAN ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, SINGAPORE "It's the sort of number that you would imagine would make them sit up and take notice. However, (RBI Governor Duvvuri) Subbarao has made it crystal clear he is still heavily focused on inflation. In that sense the November WPI number will be perhaps more important than this number. "We think WPI, and the market now thinks, that WPI inflation is going to show its first meaningful decline in about 18 months, and that therefore this is going to be a very dovish week for India. Does that mean we are going to get a cut at the next meeting? I very much doubt it, I think they will want to see, a), if this is just a temporary blip and, b), they would want to see if they get further slowing in WPI inflation." JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES, NEW DELHI "The IIP numbers are a clear indication of the fact that the slowdown has taken deep roots in the Indian economy. Against this backdrop, I think expectations of 7 percent GDP growth this year would be very, very optimistic. "Despite this, I expect the central bank to give some indication of rate cuts early next year rather than later this week. The stock market has been coping with so many headwinds and this adds to the overall macro-economic worries." DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG "The data shows weakening of the Indian economy. It should pressure down the INR and INR OIS rates, especially at the short end of the INR OIS curve. It increases the odds of a major shift in RBI language on Friday. We see rate cuts in 2012 but there is a small chance of a cut this week." TIM CONDON, HEAD OF ASIAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH, ING, SINGAPORE "It is a lot worse than we expected. The nearly two years of monetary tightening is clearly being felt. While India may not be a manufacturing-driven economy, more data prints such as this would be a worrying sign. While we expect a status quo in terms of interest rates from the RBI this week, the pressure is clearly building on them to start easing." SAILESH K. JHA, HEAD, ASIA STRATEGY, SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN (SEB), SINGAPORE "This is very bad data. Momentum of most sectors on a seasonally adjusted 3-month-on-3-month basis is down. Credit growth is continuing to collapse. At the same time, until October momentum of manufactured products WPI, which the RBI looks at closely, is up. "So, the challenge for monetary policy is fairly large. If we see on Wednesday momentum of manufacturing WPI on a seasonally adjusted 3-month-on-3-month basis come down significantly and headline November WPI falls to 8.5 percent year over year, then the risk of a 25-50 bps CRR cut on Friday is up." N.R. BHANUMURTHY, ECONOMIST, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC FINANCE AND POLICY, NEW DELHI "The data is surprising. The RBI may now ease liquidity in its policy review on Friday to help the industry before considering rate cuts from March onwards." RUPA NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI "IIP numbers are in line with my expectations. What else to expect with deteriorating mining and energy scenario, correction in exports, and near zero demand for fresh credit sanctions from banks. "In my opinion, stimulus to investment through reforms is the need of the hour, rather than any liquidity infusion through cash reserve ration reduction." RAJIV KUMAR, DIRECTOR GENERAL, FEDERATION OF INDIAN CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY "The RBI cannot do much. The government should rather consider reorienting its expenditure on subsidies towards capital investment. "It can announce an investment allowance for the industry to boost capital investment, that could be paid in the next financial year without putting any burdern on fiscal this year." MARKET REACTION: * The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 2 basis points to 8.50 percent. * The main stock index was down 0.5 percent at 16,135.14. * The rupee weakened to 52.41/42 per dollar from 52.37/38. * The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate eased 2 basis points each to 7.03 percent and 7.76 percent respectively. BACKGROUND: - India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday amid slowing domestic and global demand, with officials warning the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target. - The economy grew 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in more than two years. - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which reviews policy on Friday, is expected to pause its tightening cycle because of slowing growth, after raising rates 13 times since early 2010 to control inflation that has stayed above 9 percent for nearly a year. - Headline inflation likely eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due on Wednesday. - The RBI expects inflation to ease to 7 percent by March. - Manufacturing sector expansion slowed in November as factory output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years although export demand should provide some cheer for factories, a HSBC Markit survey showed. - India's services sector expanded in November for the first time in three months as new business accelerated despite persistent inflationary pressures. - Car sales rose 7 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, the first monthly rise in five, an industry body said on Thursday, as the industry rebounded strongly from the biggest fall in over a decade the month before. - A slowing economy is squeezing federal finances and the government's ability to restrict the fiscal gap for the 2011/12 financial year at the budgeted level of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)