* Drop in industrial output deepest since March 2009
* Central bank expected to keep rates on hold on Friday
* But may ease bank reserves, pledge support for funding
* Rupee hits record low, stocks at two-week closing low
* Capital goods production plunges 25.5 percent
By Abhijit Neogy and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's industrial
output fell in October for the first time in more than two years
as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the
central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly
as soon as Friday.
Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1
percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected, another
blow for the embattled government of Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh, which is struggling to revive India's economic fortunes.
The rupee slipped to a fresh record low and stocks dropped
to their weakest close in two-weeks after the data as fears rose
Asia's third-biggest economy, running at its slowest pace in
more than two years, could be sliding towards a hard landing.
"It is a lot worse than we expected. The nearly two years of
monetary tightening is clearly being felt," said Tim Condon,
head of Asian economic research at ING in Singapore.
"While India may not be a manufacturing-driven economy, more
data prints such as this would be a worrying sign. While we
expect a status quo in terms of interest rates from the RBI
(Reserve Bank of India) this week, the pressure is clearly
building on them to start easing," he said.
The fall in industrial output, an often volatile indicator,
was far worse than the 0.5 percent drop economists had forecast
in a Reuters poll and marked the steepest decline since March
2009.
Central banks elsewhere, including in China and Brazil, have
eased monetary policy as their economies felt the impact of the
euro zone's debt woes. But the RBI's job is complicated because
inflation remains high.
The central bank has raised interest rates 13 times since
early 2010, a policy tightening that has hit growth but done
little to counter inflation, which has been above 9 percent all
year.
Meanwhile, a series of corruption scandals has left the
government unable to break a policymaking gridlock in
parliament, stalling reforms and curbing development of the sort
of infrastructure sorely needed to boost the economy.
Just last week, Singh made an embarrassing retreat from
opening up the retail sector to allow foreign players like
Wal-Mart Stores Inc into the supermarket industry.
"With the economy likely to be weaker still, hard-landing
risks continue to climb," BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
Indian stocks closed down 2.12 percent, the lowest
finish since Nov 25.
The rupee, already reeling from a large current
account deficit, fell past 52.73 per dollar to a record low. The
currency has dropped nearly 15 percent this year, another
headache for the central bank as the unit's weakness fuels
imported inflation.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 6
basis points to 8.46 percent, while five-year and
one-year swap rates fell 1 basis point each.
LIMITED OPTIONS
India's government has limited room to support the economy
as it struggles to hold the reins of its fiscal deficit, which
is forecast to reach 5.5 percent of GDP in the year to March
2012, 1 percentage point greater than target.
New Delhi has already unveiled 528 billion rupees of extra
borrowing for the rest of this year.
Instead, the data could sway a hawkish central bank to
accelerate its swing to easing its policy stance, following in
the steps of other central banks around the world.
Data on Wednesday is forecast to show inflation remains
above 9 percent, so the RBI is not expected to begin cutting
interest rates at its mid-quarter review on Friday.
Instead, some watchers expect it to lower the cash reserve
ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with
the central bank, in order to ease tight market liquidity, or
pledge more support for short-term funding markets.
Still, Wednesday's wholesale prices data is expected to show
that inflation is heading down. A Reuters poll suggests it fell
in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent in October, as
food prices declined to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half
years.
"We think WPI, and the market now thinks, that WPI inflation
is going to show its first meaningful decline in about 18
months, and that, therefore, this is going to be a very dovish
week for India," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, an economist at
Credit Suisse in Singapore.
"Does that mean we are going to get a cut at the next
meeting? I very much doubt it. I think they will want to see, A:
if this is just a temporary blip and, B: they would want to see
if they get further slowing in WPI inflation," he said.
Much will depend on if and how quickly inflation eases.
Analysts expect the RBI to start cutting interest rates next
year if inflation eases below 7 percent.
DEEPENING GLOOM
The data showed that capital goods production, which
includes things like machinery and so acts as a barometer of
investment, plunged 25.5 percent from a year earlier.
That is an ominous sign, said Ramesh Chandak, chief
executive of builder KEC International and president
of the Indian Electricals & Electronics Manufacturers'
Association (IEEMA).
"The real concern is that the capital investments are not
coming in today. This is going to further have a negative impact
on IIP numbers. We expect the situation to deteriorate further,"
he told Reuters.
Manufacturing output, which contributes about 76
percent to industrial production, fell 6 percent from a year
earlier, reflecting weak demand at home and overseas.
Labour unrest at Maruti Suzuki, the country's
dominant auto maker, saw it lose production of over 40,000 cars
worth about $500 million during October, which may have been a
drag on overall industrial activity.
Mining output fell 7.2 percent, hurt by policy and
regulatory uncertainties. Consumer non-durables output shrank an
annual 1.3 percent.
The data adds credence to some expectations that India will
struggle to reach even 7 percent growth this year, which would
be the weakest pace in three years, or since the global
financial crisis.
India's finance ministry slashed its growth forecast on
Friday for the year ending in March to between 7.25 and 7.75
percent from 9 percent estimated in February.