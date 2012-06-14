MUMBAI India's core wholesale price index rose an estimated 4.85 percent in May from a year earlier, according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters on Thursday, compared with a rise of around 4.9 percent in April.

Traders had previously said core WPI growth of 5 percent or below would likely cement expectations for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India on Monday.

India earlier said headline WPI rose 7.55 percent, compared to analyst expectations for a 7.60 percent gain. Official statistics do not break out the core figure.

(Reporting By Mumbai bureau; Editing by Rafael Nam)