MUMBAI, July 16 India's core wholesale price
index rose an estimated 4.85 percent in June from a year
earlier, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters on
Monday, leaving it unchanged from the levels in May.
Traders had previously said core WPI growth of 4.5 percent
or below could raise expectations for a cut in interest rates at
the Reserve Bank of India policy review on July 31.
Earlier, India said headline wholesale price index (WPI)
rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from
a year earlier.
