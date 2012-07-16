MUMBAI, July 16 India's core wholesale price index rose an estimated 4.85 percent in June from a year earlier, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters on Monday, leaving it unchanged from the levels in May.

Traders had previously said core WPI growth of 4.5 percent or below could raise expectations for a cut in interest rates at the Reserve Bank of India policy review on July 31.

Earlier, India said headline wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mumbai markets and policy teams; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)