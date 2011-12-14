A man carries sacks filled with cabbages at a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI India's wholesale price index rose a higher-than expected 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.04 percent rise.

The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer price index in India as it covers a higher number of products, has remained stubbornly above the 9 percent mark for a year now.

In response, the RBI has raised its key interest rates 13 times since early 2010 but is now widely expected to pause at its policy review on Friday.

COMMENTARY:

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"The rapid depreciation of the rupee is going to throw out of the window all the calculations on inflation, given the contribution of imported inflation to manufactured product price inflation.

"So even though the RBI will definitely pause on rates (on Friday), the exact timing from which it would have started easing the interest rates has once again turned uncertain due to the tumbling currency."

RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE

"Most of the improvement is because of food, and there is obviously a favourable base effect. The RBI is unlikely to jump the gun either on CRR (cash reserve ratio) or on the repo rate just yet. I think these are both early next year outcomes. But On Friday what it will do is it will sound a lot more dovish. That in itself is an important change."

D.K. JOSHI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CRISIL, MUMBAI

"The depreciation of the currency is beginning to show on the inflation data, offsetting gains from a decline in domestic food prices and likely benefits from softening global commodity prices.

"I think we could see WPI inflation at 7 percent by March-end, aided by softening food prices and as slower growth eases pressure on non-food inflation.

"A cut in interest rate by the RBI is unlikely in the fiscal year ending March 2012, but it could take more liquidity easing measures."

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG

"The decline was smaller than expected. Inflation above 9 percent year-on-year means the RBI should not cut rates on Friday despite growth slowdown.

"The elevated level of inflation also means that the central bank will need to do something with the rupee's weakness, given that it adds imported inflation to domestic price pressures.

"The data should also push the short end of the OIS curve up. We continue to expect a sharp drop in WPI inflation going forward, and 100 bps in rate cuts in Q1-Q3 next year."

SAILESH K. JHA, HEAD, ASIA STRATEGY, SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN (SEB), SINGAPORE

"Inflationary pressures remain, dip in food prices is temporary, manufacturing WPI momentum is still robust. We expect inflation to remain sticky in the near term, with the RBI's March 2012 forecast of 7 percent being too conservative. We expect no changes in policy rates at the credit policy review on Friday."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE., SINGAPORE

"As flagged by the weekly series, pullback in food prices is the main dampener on the headline print, while fuel and manufacturing components quickened in line with October's trends. Ongoing sharp rupee depreciation however might throw a spanner in the moderating trend, even as base effects turn favourable.

"No action is expected from the RBI on Friday despite the sluggish IIP print earlier in the week. One should watch for policy direction in the accompanying remarks, where we expect a stronger emphasis on slowing domestic growth on lagged impact of tightening measures.

"Tone should turn dovish, though we do not anticipate this to translate into an abandonment of the anti-inflationary stance before end-March 2012. Cut in CRR is also unlikely on Friday."

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The language of the RBI is likely to be dovish on December 16 especially on the growth front.

"However, with the inflation still sticky above 9 percent, the only change in monetary policy stance is likely to be from a hike last time to a pause on rates on Friday. I don't think the RBI is anywhere close to a rate cut."

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The drop in food and WPI inflation is expected to continue over the next two months. Given the weak growth and factory output data, the RBI is expected to pause.

"I think interest rate easing is unlikely in the current fiscal year ending in March 2012, but the RBI may go for more liquidity boosting measures including a cut in cash reserve ratio, which could happen as early as December 16 or any time before end-March."

GAURAV KAPUR, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBS, MUMBAI

"November WPI at over 9 percent points towards reasonably strong underlying price pressures in the non-food manufacturing sector. These pressures are likely to get accentuated on account of significantly weaker rupee, which would push up imported inflation.

"This data will not provide much comfort to the RBI and the central bank will continue to focus on inflation management, even though the RBI is likely to pause on December 16."

MARKET REACTION

The partially convertible rupee weakened to 53.66/67 to the dollar from 53.56/57, and the BSE Sensex turned negative after the data.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 8.46 percent from 8.42 percent beforehand.

BACKGROUND:

- The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep rates on hold at its review on Friday, but economists in a new Reuters poll expect it to accelerate monetary easing in 2012 as economic conditions worsen in Asia's third-largest economy.

- Industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions.

- Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected.

- The rupee slumped to a record low for the third day, hitting 53.71/74 to the dollar early on Wednesday, taking losses to 18.4 percent from its year-high in July.

- Last Friday, India slashed its full-year growth forecast to around 7.5 percent and officials warned the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and would have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

- Annual food inflation in late November eased to 6.6 percent, its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, driven by a sharp fall in prices of vegetables and protein-rich food.

(Reporting by India Treasury Team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)