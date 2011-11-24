NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's food price index rose 9.01 percent and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 10.63 percent and 15.49 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 9.08 percent, compared with an annual rise of 10.39 percent a week earlier.

India's inflation in October hovered above 9 percent for the 11th month, in further evidence of the central bank's inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against price rises.

India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the 13th and possibly the final time in a tightening cycle that began 18 months ago, on hopes that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease from December. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)