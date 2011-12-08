NEW DELHI Dec 8 India's food inflation sharply eased to 6.60 percent in the year to Nov. 26, government data on Thursday showed, from an annual 8.00 percent in the previous week.

The annual fuel inflation remained unchanged at 15.53 percent in the latest week, data showed.

The primary articles price index was up 6.92 percent, compared with an annual rise of 7.74 percent in the prior week.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for the 11th month in October, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010.

In its October review, the Reserve Bank of India had said if inflationary pressures started to abate by December, more rate increases may not be needed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)