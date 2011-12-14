NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than expected 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 9.04 percent rise.

The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products, has remained stubbornly above the 9 percent mark for a year now.

In response, the central bank has raised its key interest rates 13 times since early 2010 and is now widely expected to pause at its policy review on Friday. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)