NEW DELHI Dec 22 India's food inflation eased sharply to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec. 10, from an annual 4.35 percent rise in the previous week, government data showed on Thursday.

The fuel inflation remained unchanged at 15.24 percent in the latest week compared with the prior week, data showed, while the primary articles price index rose 3.78 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.48 percent in the previous week.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a year, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010.

The Reserve Bank of India, kept policy rates on hold at its policy review last Friday, sending a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to growth increase. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)