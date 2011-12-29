NEW DELHI Dec 29 India's food inflation eased to 0.42 percent, its lowest in nearly six years at least, and fuel inflation slowed to 14.37 percent in the year to Dec. 17, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 1.81 percent and 15.24 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 2.70 percent, compared with an annual rise of 3.78 percent a week earlier.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a year, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010.

The Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates on hold at its policy review early this month, sending a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to growth increase. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)