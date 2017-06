NEW DELHI, March 16 India's headline inflation will ease to about 6.5 percent by the end of this month, and will further ease to about 6 percent or below over the year, the prime minister's chief economic adviser C. Rangarajan said on Friday.

The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, edged up 6.95 percent in February from a year earlier. It was higher than the 6.79 percent average forecast in a Reuters poll, after a provisional rise of 6.55 percent in January. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)