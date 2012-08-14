NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 7.37 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

The annual reading for May remained unchanged at 7.55 percent. June's inflation was provisionally put at 7.25 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)