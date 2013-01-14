NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 7.18 percent in December, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts had expected wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, to rise 7.40 percent on year, faster than an annual rise of 7.24 percent in November.

The Reserve Bank of India had projected December inflation of around 8 percent in its October policy review.

The reading for October was revised down to 7.32 percent from 7.45 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)