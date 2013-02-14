NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's annual wholesale price inflation eased more than expected to 6.62 percent in January, government data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, to rise an annual 7 percent, slower than an annual rise of 7.18 percent in December.

The reading for November was unchanged at 7.24 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)