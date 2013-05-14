NEW DELHI May 14 India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen comfortable for the central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a flagging economy.

April's reading is the lowest since November 2009 and is well below the 5.50 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index, India's main inflation measure, rose an annual 5.96 percent in March.

The reading for February was revised to 7.28 percent from 6.84 percent, the government data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)