(Repeats to attach to the alert)

NEW DELHI, July 15 India's headline inflation quickened to 4.86 percent in June, snapping a four-month easing trend, on higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

June's reading, still within the central bank's comfort level, was lower than the 4.90 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index -- India's main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.70 percent in May, the slowest rise in more than three years.

The reading for April was revised to 4.77 percent from 4.89 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)