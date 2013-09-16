NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's headline inflation rose at the fastest pace for six months in August, driven by an 18 percent jump in food prices, a reminder of the economic pressure new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan faces ahead of his first policy meeting this week.

Government data on Monday showed a reading of 6.1 percent, higher than the 5.80 percent rate estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Food prices soared 18.18 percent.

The wholesale price index -- India's main inflation measure -- rose an annual 5.79 percent in July.

The reading for June was revised to 5.16 percent from 4.86 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. (Reporting by Delhi Bureau; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)