NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, mainly driven by higher fuel and manufactured goods prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, had risen 6.46 percent in September.

Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September.

The WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams)